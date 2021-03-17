SRO shifts VIR date

SRO Motorsports America, producers of the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, GT America powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America and TC America powered by Skip Barber series, announced the rescheduling of its Virginia International Raceway weekend to June 4-6.

The move was made to mitigate a possible scheduling conflict for SRO America competitors that attend other series events, easing logistical problems for the teams and drivers that do so. The VIR event shift also lessens the competition gap within the series caused by the rescheduling of the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park event. SRO America is in process of finalizing those details and targets an end-of-month timeframe for the fully completed and adjusted 2021 season schedule.

All four SRO America series are on-track next in April 30-May 2 at Circuit of The Americas.