Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

SRO shifts VIR date

SRO shifts VIR date

SRO America

SRO shifts VIR date

By March 17, 2021 1:52 PM

By |

SRO Motorsports America, producers of the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, GT America powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America and TC America powered by Skip Barber series, announced the rescheduling of its Virginia International Raceway weekend to June 4-6.

The move was made to mitigate a possible scheduling conflict for SRO America competitors that attend other series events, easing logistical problems for the teams and drivers that do so. The VIR event shift also lessens the competition gap within the series caused by the rescheduling of the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park event. SRO America is in process of finalizing those details and targets an end-of-month timeframe for the fully completed and adjusted 2021 season schedule.

All four SRO America series are on-track next in April 30-May 2 at Circuit of The Americas.

SRO America

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home