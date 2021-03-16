Gorsline Scholarship for Young Racers winner announcement, with Bob Varsha

Tomorrow (Wednesday, March 17) during the latest edition of the Race Industry Now webinar series, Bob Varsha, veteran broadcast host, and John Gorsline, founder/chairman/CEO of Gorsline Company, will announce the winner of the 2021 Gorsline Scholarship for Young Racers.

The announcement will follow the previously announced webinars:

9:00 a.m. PT – “Social Media and the Racing Industry” by Fitech Fuel Injection, with Michael Wahl, National Sales and Marketing Manager; Bryce Cegielski, QC Manager and Ken Johnson, owner of Social Lab Media. Hosted by Jeff Hammond, from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

10:00 a.m. PT – “Live from The 12 Hours of Sebring” by RACER.com with Marshall Pruett, veteran motorsports journalist and John Doonan, President, IMSA.

