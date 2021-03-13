Daytona-winning Porsche joins Brumos Collection exhibit

The iconic No. 58 Brumos Racing Porsche Riley, which took the checkered flag at the 47th Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2009, is now on display at the 35,000 square-foot facility housing the Brumos Collection.

On loan from Action Express Racing, the newest addition to the Collection’s “Frontrunners” exhibit earned a place in motorsports history by finishing 0.167s ahead of the Chip Ganassi Racing Lexus Riley. The champion Porsche was driven by David Donohue, Darren Law, Antonio Garcia and Buddy Rice.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.