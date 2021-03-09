Porsche Carrera Cup NA series set for Sebring debut

The brand-new Porsche Carrera Cup North America series is one step closer to going green as an official support series for IMSA. Set to make its U.S. debut next week during the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring event, 28 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars combined to turn hundreds of laps in testing on Monday at the Floridian road course in preparation for the series’ debut.

Split into three classes of Pro, Pro-Am and Pro-Am 991, Porsche Carrera Cup North America’s launch at Sebring opens a calendar with eight weekends and 16 races lasting 45 minutes apiece.

Related Porsche to launch Carrera Cup North America in 2021

“We could not be more pleased with how the first day of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America went, said Porsche Motorsport North America CEO Daniel Armbruster. “It is testimony to the PMNA team. Additionally, the customer debut of the new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car was equally successful. The cars were immediately fast and the teams and drivers showed how professional they are by finding speed right from the start. We still have one full day of testing and I expect each team will leave fully ready to make the car’s competition premiere here next week. We have every expectation that Porsche Carrera Cup North America will prove equal to any Carrera Cup around the world.”