Parts company support for Lemons of Love MX-5 giveaway

Lemons of Love’s fifth Mazda MX-5 Cup race car, soon to be raffled off, is under construction and 21 companies have joined in to support the giveaway.

Lemons of Love is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to share care packages, provide programs and make moments for anyone impacted by cancer. Since 2014, Lemons of Love has shared more than 18,500 care packages and offered more than 240 free in-person and virtual classes through the Lemons of Love Cancer Resource Center.

Each entry ticket is $100 and only 2,500 tickets will be sold. The winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET at Flis Performance in Daytona, Fla.

The MX-5 Cup race car includes a custom Lemons of Love yellow roll cage donated by Flis Performance. Brown and Miller, Improved Racing, PWR North America, Michelin Tires, and Speedcom are also donating parts to the build of the car.

The winner not only will get this one-of-a-kind MX-5 Cup Car, but also a ton of extras supporters including items from 24 Hours of Lemons, Bell Racing, CarbonX, FAST Cooling, Luxury Motor Courts, PAGID Racing, RACER Magazine, Racequip, Roux, Safecraft, and Simpson Racing.

Ticket purchasers will also be eligible for mini-giveaways each month leading up to the giveaway. For the March mini-giveaway Lemons of Love is partnering with PAGID Racing and Racequip to offer ticket purchasers a chance to win a PAGID Racing package and a pair of 365 Outseam Gloves.

This month only, Brembo has shared backpacks and hats for those who purchase five or more tickets at one time (while supplies last).

Other mini giveaway partners include Battery Tender, Brembo, CarbonX, Flis Performance, Mazda Motorsports, PAGID Racing, Racer Magazine, Safecraft, and Winding Road Racing.

For more information, log onto the Lemons of Love lemonsoflove.org.