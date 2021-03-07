Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Vintage Indy reveals 2021 schedule

Image by Kent Kriegshauser

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

March 7, 2021

Vintage Indy’s 2021 event line-up features three major appearances that include a road course, street course and an oval. All of the organization’s on-track events will again be paced by the Johnny Lightning Special-inspired Miles Ahead MINI John Cooper Works Hardtop driven by two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Jr.

As Vintage Motorsport previously reported, the iconic cars will return to Road America at Elkhart Lake June 18-20 in companion with IndyCar for the Rev Group Grand Prix.

July 24-25 will see a first-time appearance for Vintage Indy at the 39th Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix. Vintage Indy will run exhibition laps on the scenic Schenley Park street course, provide a historic paddock open to fans and feature member cars on display at surrounding social events.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.

