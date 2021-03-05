Registration open for HSR’s June 14-18 Ridge Runner Rally

With many previous participants already signed up for this year’s June 14-18 event, just a few spaces remain for Historic Sportscar Racing’s third Ridge Runner Rally, and registration is open.

Bring your favorite road worthy car and a co-driver for a three-state tour of the best roads the Smoky Mountain region has to offer. With no timed sessions, the focus is taking the time to enjoy the scenery. Each entry is $5,500 for a single car, and includes lodging for two and meals.

The tour kicks off in Chattanooga and winds through Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.

