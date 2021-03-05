Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER video: Juan Pablo Montoya IndyCar testing in Monterey

IndyCar

By March 5, 2021 5:56 AM

Juan Pablo Montoya speaks with RACER’s Marshall Pruett after making his debut with Arrow McLaren SP during testing at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in the No. 66 Chevy.

