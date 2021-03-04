The Week In IndyCar, March 4, with Taylor Kiel
The Week In IndyCar, March 4, with Taylor Kiel
By
Marshall Pruett
March 4, 2021 11:50 AM
It’s The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring Arrow McLaren SP President Taylor Kiel, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.
Of the items discussed: Testing in Monterey on Monday; Juan Pablo Montoya’s AMSP debut; the state of integration with McLaren heading into their second season; deeper engineering ties between McLaren and SP; his college football experience and rising from changing tires to running the AMSP team, and more.
Arrow McLaren SP, IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
