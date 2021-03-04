The Week In IndyCar, March 4, with Taylor Kiel

It’s The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring Arrow McLaren SP President Taylor Kiel, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Of the items discussed: Testing in Monterey on Monday; Juan Pablo Montoya’s AMSP debut; the state of integration with McLaren heading into their second season; deeper engineering ties between McLaren and SP; his college football experience and rising from changing tires to running the AMSP team, and more.