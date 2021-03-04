The Week In IndyCar, March 4, with Taylor Kiel

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

It’s The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring Arrow McLaren SP President Taylor Kiel, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Of the items discussed: Testing in Monterey on Monday; Juan Pablo Montoya’s AMSP debut; the state of integration with McLaren heading into their second season; deeper engineering ties between McLaren and SP; his college football experience and rising from changing tires to running the AMSP team, and more.

