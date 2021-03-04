Le Mans confirms switch to August

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest confirmed Thursday that, as reported by RACER earlier this week, it has rescheduled the 89th 24 Hours of Le Mans from its traditional mid-June date to August 21-22, when there will be a chance of spectators being able to attend the race, in strict compliance with the applicable health and safety measures.

The ACO, organizer of the sports car endurance classic together with the FIA World Endurance Championship, said it made this decision early in the season to give competitors, partners and spectators as much notice as possible and to maintain the current WEC calendar. The dates of the other races and events to be held at the Le Mans circuit remain unchanged, at least for now.

Last year’s race was also postponed from June until September, when it was run without spectators present.

“Although it was a tough decision to make, it is the right one,” said Pierre Fillon, president of the ACO, said of this year’s delay. “Holding the 24 Hours of Le Mans behind closed doors for the second year running would be unthinkable. We are therefore doing all we can to avoid that happening and to give competitors a clear view of the whole season. We are working very hard to put on a safe event, with all the necessary health precautions in place. This year’s race promises to be another thriller as the new Hypercar class makes its debut.”

The club said that information on tickets and full details on the race format will be released at the end of April.