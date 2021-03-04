GP of St Petersburg approves 20K per-day fan capacity

The NTT IndyCar Series’ second event of the year will host up to 20,000 fans per day at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The decision comes after Mayor Rick Kriseman’s plan was unanimously approved by St. Petersburg’s city council. Like last year’s race held on the Floridian street course, COVID-19 safety protocols will be maintained throughout the April 23-25 event.

“This is an important event for our local economy and will again serve to showcase and elevate the Sunshine City on the world stage,” Kriseman said. “I am confident that the protocols in place will allow for a safe, fun race weekend in St. Pete.”

Temperature screening and mask usage will be required to gain entry.

“On behalf of the entire Green Savoree Racing Promotions team, thank you to the staff at Penske Entertainment and the NTT IndyCar Series and of course, Mayor Kriseman and his great team at the city, and St. Pete City Council for all their hard work in making this rescheduled date happen,” said Kevin Savoree, co-owner, president and COO of GSSP. “We’re looking forward to the last weekend in April for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. And, especially we greatly appreciate the patience of our fans as we work through all the planning. Let’s go!”

Sorting through ticket sales, renewals, and deferments is the next step in the process for GSSP.

“Coinciding with this announcement, the exclusive renewal period begins today (March 4) for race fans who attended last year’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and purchased 3-day tickets,” it said. “These customers will have until Monday, March 15th at 5 p.m. ET to renew their 3-Day Reserved Grandstand seats or General Admission tickets. Grandstand seating will be limited capacity again to allow for social distancing between groups. Public ticket sales will open on Thursday, March 18th at 2 p.m. ET. Ticket purchasers on file and also those customers who deferred tickets from the 2020 event will also receive a direct communication on the renewal and ticketing process.”