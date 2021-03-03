The Week In IndyCar, March 3, Listener Q&A

This edition of the Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show fields listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit, which include questions about testing in Monterey; the F1-style aero rake testing device used by Arrow McLaren SP (pictured); how private tests are arranged and paid for; which Road to Indy star from the ’80s and ’90s was the greatest talent to have never made it to the top, and more.