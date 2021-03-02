Worldwide Auction's '65 Cobra Daytona is race ready

An impressive piece of racing history once owned and driven by Carroll Shelby is for sale in Worldwide Auctioneers’ Salon, and it’s prepped and ready to go vintage racing.

The 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe CSX 2469, purchased by the current owner directly from Carroll Shelby, already has claimed vintage racing wins at Laguna Seca and Goodwood. A list of its well-known drivers over the last six decades includes Phil Hill, Derek Hill, Derek Bell, John Morton and Brian Redman.

