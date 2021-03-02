TR3 Racing returns to GT World Challenge America with Lamborghini

TR3 Racing has switched to a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 for the Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS, which opens its 2021 season this weekend at Sonoma. Ziad Ghandour returns to the team to pair with young Lamborghini specialist Giacomo Altoe.

A six-year veteran of Ferrari Challenge competition, Ghandour first made the move to GT World Challenge America with TR3 Racing in 2020, contesting a partial schedule of events.

Ghandour made progress with every outing, scoring fifth in the opening race of the year at Circuit of The Americas before moving up to a podium result in the second race. The move to World Challenge followed Ghandour’s best season in Ferrari Challenge, taking three poles as well as winning four of eight race wins in 2019 on his way to scoring second in the North American championship.

The native of Lebanon is currently based in California, and has eight career triumphs in international Ferrari Challenge competition.

“I am looking forward to my first full season in World Challenge America and to continue to develop my racing career with TR3 Racing,” said Ghandour. “The Lamborghini is really exciting to drive, and we have a lot of potential working with this new car. It will be a lot of good teams and drivers this year. I am eager to go racing with this package along with Giacomo as my co-driver.”

Altoe is a 20-year-old Italian who captured the 2019 International GT Open GT3 Pro championship, after winning the 2018 title in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Final Pro division. He has 23 victories and 50 podium finishes in 137 races during his five-year career.

“I’m really motivated to be racing for the first time a full championship in the USA this year with TR3 Racing and my mate Ziad,” said Altoe. “It will be my first season in America and we will try to fight for the Pro-Am title with our Lamborghini GT3 Evo.”

In 2020, TR3 Racing also finished second in the Amateur Teams championship in 2020 GT World Challenge America. The team entered two races, winning both rounds at VIR, with John Megrue and Bill Sweedler leading the class in the No. 31 Ferrari 488 GT3.