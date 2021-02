Four drivers will drop to the rear of the field for today’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: James Davision for two inspection failures. Alex Bowman, Corey LaJoie, and Denny Hamlin for unapproved adjustments.

For Hamlin — defending winner at Homestead — it’s an especially heavy loss of field position as he had drawn the pole for the race via NASCAR’s performance matrix field-setting formula.

The Dixie Vodka 400 gets under way at 3:30 p.m. ET.