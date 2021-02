Gooding & Company achieved sales of more than $1.15 million at its Feb. 8-19 Geared Online Phil Hill Automobilia Collection sale. The auction sold all 306 lots for a 100% sell-through rate, with 64% of the offerings selling above their pre-auction estimates.

The Herbert Johnson Racing Helmet, worn by Phil Hill during his maiden victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, took home the top prize of the auction at $193,750.

