Hamlin, Logano to lead Homestead field

Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano will start on the front row for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Hamlin landed on the pole through the performance matrix. He is the defending winner at Homestead.

Logano will start second. Christopher Bell, who won last weekend on the Daytona road course, will start third. Kevin Harvick will start fourth while Kurt Busch completes the top five.

The rest of the top 10 are Michael McDowell starting sixth, Brad Keselowski starting seventh, Ryan Preece starting eighth, Martin Truex Jr. starting ninth, and Cole Custer starting 10th.

There are 38 drivers entered in the race.

STARTING LINE-UP