Former Daytona track president Robin Braig dies age 64

Former Daytona International Speedway track president Robin Braig passed away last week. He was 64.

The cause of death is unknown.

Braig (above, at left) served as track president from 2002 to 2010 before being replaced by Joie Chitwood III. During his time at Daytona, Braig oversaw a $50 million renovation project of the infield with a new garage and fan zone and added a new tunnel underneath Turn 1.

Before joining International Speedway Corp., Braig served as vice president and general manager of Phoenix Raceway from 1999-2002.

Braig joined ISC in 1998 after leaving Anheuser-Busch, where he started working in 1981. With the company, Braig was the director of sports marketing. In the role, Braig was responsible for the control and direction of all sports marketing activities.