Revival of the 'Celebrity Class' at the Bondurant School

Like everyone else on the planet, prime movers at the Bonduarant High Performance Driving School are looking at 2021 as a fresh start with a range of new opportunities.

VintageMotorsport.com has the story up today on the venerable driving school experimenting with new class offerings, one reminiscent of the good ol’ days when students could rub elbows with Hollywood celebrities hitting the track while they were training for a movie role or simply looking to have fun. Tom Cruise, Clint Eastwood, Paul Newman, and many others made their way to Bondurant for seat time and valuable training over the years, and the good ol’ days may be back …

Click HERE for the full story.