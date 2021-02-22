James Roe signs with Turn 3 for Indy Pro 2000

Irishman James Roe will drive for the Illinois-based Turn 3 Motorsport in the 2021 Indy Pro 2000 series, securing the team’s first seat available for the upcoming season. Roe, the winner of the 2019 Motorsport Ireland Young Driver of the Year Award, will join the Road to Indy ladder after making his mark in the Formula Regional Americas series over the past two years.

Roe, the F2000 series runnerup and Rookie of the Year in 2018, made his RTI USF2000 debut that summer and finished fifth in Race 2 at Indianapolis, the highest finishing rookie of the race. Before coming to the U.S., Roe, the nephew of 1984 Can-Am champion Michael Roe, was successful in both the European Ginetta Junior and Formula Ford 1600 series.

“I am extremely excited to be joining Turn 3 Motorsport for the 2021 Indy Pro 2000 season,” said Roe. “To be making my move into the Road to Indy and supporting the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with an Irish-owned team here in the U.S. is really special. After testing with the team over the winter and spending quite a lot of time at their shop in Chicago, it became very clear to me that the right personnel, knowledge, and level of experience is in place within the team to give myself and my partners the best opportunity to succeed.”

With Roe heading Turn 3 Motorsport’s Indy Pro 2000 program and Josh Green and Dylan Christie representing its USF2000 program, the sophomore team – which finished third overall in the championship with Singaporean driver Danial Frost last year – is setting itself up with a talented pack of championship contenders in 2021.

“It is great to have James join our Indy Pro 2000 team for the 2021 season,” said team owner Peter Dempsey. “He gave us the opportunity to conduct a two-day test at Sebring back in December, and it went very well. He adjusted to the car quickly after driving the FR Americas car for the past two years. His experience racing in the USA over the past three years will really pay off going into Indy Pro 2000 and allow him to showcase his true talent with Turn 3 Motorsport in the 2021 season.”

“It is also very cool to have James be the first Irish driver to join our team,” continued Dempsey. “As an Irishman myself, I’m hopeful that over the next few years we will be in a position to have more young Irish talent join Turn 3 Motorsport as well. As a team, we learned a lot during our 2020 season and have made improvements in many areas, so we are all excited and ready to kick off the 2021 season in April.”

The 2021 Road to Indy season is set to open at Barber Motorsports Park April 15-18 followed by the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, April 23-25.