Race Industry Now: Inside a sanctioning body with World of Outlaws

By February 20, 2021 5:27 AM

By |

Watch live Wednesday, February 24 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET:

“Inside a Sanctioning Body with World of Outlaws” by Brian Carter, CEO and Cristina Cordova, Executive Director of Digital, Communications and Content World of Outlaws and DIRTcar Racing and Lauren Albano, Marketing Director at Monster Energy. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

No charge to attend.

Race Industry Now is Business-to-Business. Attendees will receive complimentary registration for access to the EPARTRADE Platform.

Click here to register for the free Zoom webinar.

