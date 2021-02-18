Hinchcliffe to carry Capstone backing at six events

James Hinchcliffe will carry Capstone Turbine’s colors on his No.29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport entry for six races in the upcoming 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season.

Capstone’s green and white livery first appeared on the sidepods of Colton Herta’s No. 88 Honda in 2019 on the streets of Toronto and continued through to the season finale race, where Herta scored a victory from pole position for the-then Harding Steinbrenner Racing team. In 2020, the company followed Herta and the Steinbrenner team into the Andretti fold, and expanded its involvement.

“We are looking forward to continuing to expand the winning relationship with Capstone Turbine and helping them grow green energy brand awareness by assisting them with new B2B introductions and expanding current relationships with other sponsors that are Capstone end users,” said Michael Andretti, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Andretti Autosport.

“We are very happy to continue our partnership with Capstone,” said George Steinbrenner, Team Principal for Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport. “It has been a great journey taking this partnership from a single race sponsorship in 2019 to a strong and sustainable pact. Working with Capstone has opened our team to a world of green energy initiatives that we continue to seek to bring to the IndyCar paddock.”

Capstone’s sponsorship of Hinchcliffe’s car supplements the previously-announced deal with Genesys, which will back the No.29 for 10 races this year.