TV ratings: Daytona 500

Another rain delay hit NASCAR’s season opening Cup Series race, and the Daytona 500 took the predictable hit from the 5-hour rain delay on Sunday night which made for the latest restart and finish in race history. The FOX broadcast averaged a 2.80 Nielsen rating and 4.8 million viewers, a record low and down from the 6.26/11m viewership peak for last year’s Sunday portion, which was hit by a shorter rain delay, and from the 4.4/7.3m average for the full 2020 event which was mostly run on Monday. (The Monday-only portion last year averaged 4.2/7/om viewers.)

Tuesday night’s Busch Clash at Daytona averaged 0.93/1.6m viewers on FS1, while the Duels on Thursday night averaged 0.89/1.5m viewers, also on FS1, compared to 0.94/1.5 last year on the same night.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race from Daytona averaged a 0.91/1.6m viewers on FS1, a slight decrease from last year’s 1.09/1.8m on the cable network.

The Camping World Truck Series opener on Friday night averaged 0.63/1.1m on FS1, up a tick from last year’s 0.59/1.0m.

The ARCA Menards Series opener on Saturday afternoon before the Xfinity race averaged 0.58/892,000 on FS1.

Monster Energy Supercross from Orlando on Saturday night averaged 0.15/258,000 on NBCSN.