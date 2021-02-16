Announcer Jenkins scaling back IMS role amid brain cancer fight

Bob Jenkins, one of the NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s most identifiable voices, will dial back on his daily public address duties as he seeks treatment for brain cancer.

Jenkins, whose tenure at IMS began in 1979, spent decades as part of its radio team and had a long career as a television host during IndyCar and Indy 500 broadcasts.

“The IMS fans are Bob’s family, and he’s family to them for the passion he has for the 500 for all he’s brought on TV, or radio, or the PA,” said IMS president Doug Boles. “As a community, we’re behind him. He’s always been there for us, and now it’s our turn to lift him up during these challenging times.”