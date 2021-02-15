'54 Ferrari 750 Monza earns Best of the Best honor

The Peninsula Classics announced that a 1954 Ferrari 750 Monza with coachwork by Scaglietti was chosen as the Best of the Best award winner for the sixth annual classic car showcase, distinct for both its impressive racing history and its exacting restoration.

The spectacular 67-year-old machine, originally raced by Umberto Maglioli with a 2-liter engine, was subsequently fitted with a 3-liter engine and found notable success in the hands of its original owner, Alfonso de Portago.

Once fully restored, the 750 Monza won the Enzo Ferrari Award at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and 2020 Best of Show at the Cavallino Classic.

For additional details, see the full report on VintageMotorsport.com.