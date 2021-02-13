Toyota, Motorsports Hall of Fame of America to celebrate Ivan Stewart in Facebook Live event

Toyota Racing and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) have put together a special “Heroes of Horsepower” livestream honoring 2020 MSHFA Off-Road Racing Inductee Ivan “Ironman” Stewart set for Saturday, February 13.

The Facebook Live event, which begins at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, is free to the public and can be joined by visiting the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America’s Facebook page and clicking “Interested” or “Going” in the upcoming events tab. Those who mark “Going” will receive a notification from Facebook when the event goes live.

The winner of 84 desert victories and 10 championships — including three Baja 1000s and 17 Baja 500s — Stewart returns to the spotlight once again Saturday as the star of the MSHFA’s second Heroes of Horsepower livestream event.

Motorsports television host Marty Reid will serve as the emcee while several racing notables and great friends of Stewart’s will join the online celebration.

Guests include Stewart’s fellow off-road champion and Speed Energy Stadium Super Trucks CEO Robby Gordon, longtime Toyota off-road champion team owner Cal Wells III, Baja 1000 champion and current SCORE President/CEO Roger Norman and lifelong friend and fellow Baja 1000 winner Frank Arciero, Jr.

Off-road racing legend Walker Evans (MSHFA Class of 2015) is out of the country but has sent a heartfelt letter to be read to his longtime friend during the event.

“The Heroes of Horsepower livestream series connects fans with some of the greatest stars in the sport’s history,” said MSHFA President George Levy. “Getting to be in the same ‘room’ with Ivan, Robby, Walker and all the rest is an experience usually reserved for insiders. Saturday promises to be filled with humor and heart.”

The first MSHFA Heroes of Horsepower livestream was held last October honoring Class of 2020 Drag Racing Inductee “Ohio George” Montgomery and was supported by Montgomery’s longtime sponsor Malco Products. Like the Ohio George event, the Ivan livestream presented by Toyota Racing will be recorded and made available on the MSHFA YouTube channel for those who are busy Saturday.