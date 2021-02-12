The Week In Sports Cars, Feb 12

It’s The Week In Sports Cars show with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin using listener-driven Q&A topics submitted via social media..
Discussion topics:
• WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 10m59s)
• IMSA (49m59s)
• General (1h08m39s)
NASCAR President Steve Phelps acknowledges that streaming services are a popular platform with significant funding going into them. However, (…)
Mazda will shutter its factory IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship DPi program. RACER understands the Japanese brand, which reached its (…)
Oddsmakers obviously like known quantities, so it’s no great surprise that defending Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin is favored to claim a (…)
NHRA and Atlanta Dragway have announced new dates for the 40th annual NHRA Southern Nationals. Originally scheduled for March 26-28, the (…)
Helio Castroneves will join the field for IndyCar’s inaugural Nashville street race this year as part of his six-race deal with (…)
Ferrari has successfully fired-up its 2021 car, and is set to reveal the SF21 on March 10. The Scuderia has been developing a new power (…)
The 40-car field for the 63rd annual Daytona 500 is set, but the front row remains a question mark A pair of Duel races held Thursday did not (…)
Extreme E’s first race weekend is now 50 days away, and with 10 teams signed up for the inaugural season of the all-electric off-road (…)
Former sports car powerhouse team Champion Racing will return from a 13-year hiatus to compete in this year’s 99th running of the Pikes (…)
Mercedes is hoping to completely offset the deficit it faces in wind tunnel and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) usage compared to its (…)
