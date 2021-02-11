'Optimism is running high' for Monterey Car Week

Monday, Feb. 15 is circled on the calendars of everyone connected with this year’s Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

It’s the deadline for entry applications for the event and one of the first mile markers on the journey to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca again hosting the event, scheduled for Aug. 12-15, along with the Aug. 7-8 Pre-Reunion. Spectator tickets for the events went on sale yesterday (Feb. 10).

“Nobody knows what August will fully look like, but we are fully proceeding,” Barry Toepke, the track’s director of heritage events and public relations, told us Tuesday. “Our optimism is running high for the return of Monterey Car Week, and we’re planning a few new features at the Rolex Reunion that we’ll share in the coming weeks and months.”

