Sargeant rules out F2 as budgets force career rethink

Logan Sargeant will not step up to Formula 2 this season and is unlikely to remain on the FIA path to Formula 1 due to the budget required for 2021.

The American narrowly missed out on the Formula 3 championship last year, finishing four points behind Prema teammate Oscar Piastri after retiring from the final race. Despite impressing with the Italian team and also testing an F2 car for Campos in Bahrain a few months ago, Sargeant says he’s looking at opportunities back in the U.S. after being priced out of further progress in Europe.

“We’ve been searching — in a little bit of a ditch trying to find out what we can do,” Sargeant told RACER. “I obviously did the end-of-season test in Bahrain, that was pretty cool — I got to drive an F2 car for three days — but still searching and trying to find out which direction we can go with the most reasonable budget, let’s say.

“F2 is definitely ruled out for 2021. The problem with F2 is the funding for it is very high, as we know. I know they were saying that with the reduced rounds it would come down but if anything I think it has actually gone up a little bit, so that’s made it really difficult. And even some of the not top teams are still a hefty budget.

“Honestly we never really had the full budget to do it. We have some to work with a little bit, try and find something in sports cars or I’d even consider Indy Lights – that’s a really cool option – but as I said we just need to figure out what we can do best to put myself in the best position with the budget we have going forward.”

Sargeant’s near-miss when it came to the F3 title cost him some funding from Pirelli but that was only roughly 10% of what he’d need to step up to F2, whereas he sees the Road to Indy program as one that offers a more helpful reward to try and graduate to higher levels.

“I think the way they’ve done the Road to Indy is actually pretty good. I think top three all get prize money but obviously whoever wins gets pretty much a full budget for whatever they’re doing the next season. So that’s pretty good for drivers coming through who deserve to get a little bit of help going forward.

“As far as I’m aware, I think most of the seats are pretty full in that. I think throughout all the single-seater series they’re pretty full, so we’re still looking at all our options. Sports cars, I wouldn’t rule that out. We’re looking at all the options we can possibly look at and trying to work out the best thing for me moving forward.

“I’d look at IMSA, ELMS, any of that sort of stuff, which I believe would be in an LMP2 car.”