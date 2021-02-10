Firestone IndyCar tires to feature on PBS science series NOVA

The Public Broadcasting Service and its science-themed series NOVA features the NTT IndyCar Series, its longstanding partner Firestone, and the brand’s Cara Adams, its director of race tire engineering and production, in its latest episode which debuts tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

Hosted by David Pogue, PBS also calls upon Firestone ambassador and 1969 Indy 500 winner Mario Andretti to discuss the role rubber plays in the sport in Beyond the Elements: Indestructible.

The episode has also been posted online, with the related IndyCar segment beginning at the 17-minute mark.