Firestone IndyCar tires to feature on PBS science series NOVA
Barry Cantrell/Motorsport Images
Firestone IndyCar tires to feature on PBS science series NOVA
557
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By
|
Marshall Pruett
February 10, 2021 12:45 PM
The Public Broadcasting Service and its science-themed series NOVA features the NTT IndyCar Series, its longstanding partner Firestone, and the brand’s Cara Adams, its director of race tire engineering and production, in its latest episode which debuts tonight at 9 p.m. ET.
Hosted by David Pogue, PBS also calls upon Firestone ambassador and 1969 Indy 500 winner Mario Andretti to discuss the role rubber plays in the sport in
Beyond the Elements: Indestructible.
The episode has also been
posted online, with the related IndyCar segment beginning at the 17-minute mark.
Firestone, IndyCar
557
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
45m
Hendrick Motorsports is back on the front row for the Daytona 500, this time with Alex Bowman and William Byron. Bowman’s No. 48 (…)
2hr
It’s The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson, using listener-driven comments and questions covering (…)
5hr
Bryce Ward took the call while sitting in the Daytona paddock, leaning back against his grimy but victorious Mercedes-AMG GT3, and enjoying (…)
6hr
There are a huge number of talented American drivers in high levels of motorsport, but in terms of ones appearing close to racing in Formula (…)
6hr
Second-generation Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli driver Simon Gregg has announced the formation of the Peter Gregg Foundation and (…)
7hr
Audi’s venerable R8 LMS GT3 will maintain its presence in IMSA’s GT Daytona class thanks to the new WeatherTech Sportscar Championship (…)
7hr
Road to Indy and IndyCar entrant Juncos Racing will play a central role in the Indy Autonomous Challenge this fall. Juncos will provide (…)
7hr
Logan Sargeant will not step up to Formula 2 this season and is unlikely to remain on the FIA path to Formula 1 due to the budget (…)
7hr
Darrell Wallace Jr. and his new No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota was the fastest in opening practice for the Daytona 500 on Wednesday (…)
8hr
Christian Bogle has signed with Carlin Racing, making the Louisiana native the 12th confirmed driver for the upcoming Indy Lights season. (…)
More RACER
Comments