Submissions sought for 2021 Wendi Allen solo scholarship

Both applications and nominations are now being sought for the 2021 Wendi Allen Scholarship Fund.

Established by the Allen family, the scholarship honors the multi-time National Solo Champion who loved the SCCA Solo community. Three women will be chosen to receive $1,500 apiece to assist with travel to Tire Rack National Solo events and the Tire Rack Solo Nationals Championship. Additionally, the SCCA will waive entry fees for scholarship winners to all Tire Rack National Solo events attended during the year.

Submissions must be made by March 1 at 8:00 a.m. CST and should include what makes someone a good nominee; how they got started in autocross; their competitive background, club involvement, and plans for the 2021 Solo season.

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION

The fund, supported by the SCCA Foundation, gives back to the sport by helping young women become more successful drivers and contributing members of the Club. Since 2014, the WASF award has lent a hand to 17 deserving female autocrossers.

A Selection Committee, consisting of championship-caliber women Solo drivers, will make the final decision on 2021 scholarship recipients after reviewing the merits of those nominated by SCCA members. While this scholarship fund only directly serves a few deserving females, it is also part of a broader SCCA initiative to involve more women in the sport of Solo and the Club as a whole.

Mazda will again supply the funding in 2021 for one scholarship winner who competes in a Mazda vehicle. David Cook, Business Development Manager for Mazda Motorsports, said, “The push to assist credible competitors in chasing their ambitions is a vital principle for Mazda Motorsports. We are privileged to again work with Sports Car Club of America to support the Wendi Allen Scholarship, and look forward to witnessing the success of recipients in the coming year and beyond.”

The other two scholarship recipients, driving any car in any class, will be funded by the SCCA Foundation. Jeff Jacobs, Vice President of the SCCA Foundation, said donations can be made to support WASF any time through the Foundation webpage. In addition, the Foundation will be holding future fundraising activities specifically in support of the scholarship fund.

“The SCCA Foundation is delighted to be part of this tremendous program begun by the kindness of Wendi and Mark Allen,” Jacobs said. “I was blessed to have co-driven with Wendi and Mark for nearly a decade at Solo events. On a personal note, I am truly pleased the Foundation continues to pay tribute to Wendi’s memory through these scholarships.”

Previous WASF recipients include Lori Rothmuller, Sarah Tooth, Elisabeth Flannagan, Elizabeth Wildenberg, Jennifer Vance, Cindy Duncan, Haley Oosterhof, Elayne Man, Johanna Foege, Youmna Zalzal, Lexie Murray, Tara Arnette, Jessica Black, Lacie Edens, Samantha Bray, Emily Brown and Amy Wunsch.

The SCCA Foundation is accepting donations earmarked for the Scholarship and for its other initiatives advancing opportunities for women’s involvement in the Club. SCCA members can go to the My SCCA membership portal to make a donation here.