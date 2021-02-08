ProSolo: Six-event CAM Challenge calendar unveiled

The Tire Rack CAM Challenge Series Powered by SCCA, America’s Pro-Touring Autocross Championship Series, has revealed its event schedule for the coming year. While the series may look a bit different than before, CAM certainly will still be gettin’ ‘er done in 2021.

Six SCCA National ProSolo events will contain special CAM Challenge elements within. There will be two events out West, two in the East, and two located in the Midwest. Each event includes class trophies and a Shootout of up to eight competitors depending on turnout. A stand-alone CAM Challenge at Peru, Indiana, will be one-off with Shootouts for each class and an overall champion proclaimed. Because this schedule is new and exploratory, there will be no CAM Series Championship this year.

Mark your calendars for the following 2021 Tire Rack CAM Challenge Series Powered by SCCA events:

* March 19-21 – zMAX Dragway, Concord, NC

* April 16-18 – Crows Landing, Patterson, CA

* April 23-25 – Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, CA

* May 14-16 – Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, KS

* June 30-July 2 – Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

* August 6-8 – Standalone CAM Challenge, Peru, IN

SCCA’s CAM Challenge series sincerely thanks Tire Rack for being a title sponsor. Associate sponsors include Wilwood Brakes, Detroit Speed, Speedway Motors and Ridetech. Event sponsors include ABC Performance, Forgeline Wheels, SPS, Pro Touring F-Body, Shirts 101, TeamTech and Mike Maier Inc.

The CAM Challenge features ground-pounding V8-powered Classic American Muscle (“CAM”) cars competing in three classes: CAM C, CAM T and CAM S.

* CAM C (for “Contemporary”): Car and truck body styles from 2001-2020, plus CAM T-class cars. Minimum weight without driver is 3300 lbs.

* CAM T (for “Traditional”): Car and truck body styles from 1948-2000. Minimum weight without driver is 3000 lbs.

* CAM S (for “Sports”): Sports cars, sedans, coupes and trucks with seating for two or more adults. Minimum weight for 1984+ Corvettes and Vipers is 2900 lbs; for all others, 2500 lbs.

For more information, visit the CAM page at SCCA.com.