FCP Euro announces Pilot Challenge program

FCP Euro has announced its entry into the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. The team will field the No. 11 FCP Euro Mercedes AMG-GT4, which will be driven by Michael Hurczyn and Nate Vincent. The program’s first race will be the third round of the season at Mid-Ohio on May 14-16.

Beyond its racing program FCP Euro offers replacement car parts catering to European automotive enthusiasts with a focus on DIY.

“FCP Euro has always had big aspirations as a business, on the track, and as part of the automotive community,” said Kyle Bento, director of marketing, FCP Euro. “Our new program with IMSA is no exception. We are excited to see the FCP Euro colors on a Mercedes AMG-GT4. It’s an incredibly capable platform for GT4, and we’re excited to continue to grow our expertise and Mercedes-Benz product catalog.”

FCP Euro’s racing team is almost exclusively staffed by employees from the company’s Milford, Connecticut headquarters, who have roles within the company in addition to their work on the race programs. This includes the two drivers, with Hurczyn, serving as FCP Euro’s brand director and Vincent as its motorsport director.

The FCP Euro motorsports program began in 2016 with a BMW that was raced in the American Endurance Racing series by Hurczyn and Vincent. FCP Euro then built a Mercedes C300 to compete in AER, which was the lone Mercedes-Benz model in the season championship. The team then stepped into professional racing with a pair of Volkswagen GTI TCRs competing in SRO Motorsports’ TC America championship. The effort culminated with capturing the 2019 SRO America TCR team and driver championships, with Hurczyn taking the title and Vincent finishing second. FCP Euro’s efforts also enabled Volkswagen to capture the manufacturer championship that season.

“After following IMSA for most of my life, it is a dream come true to be able to compete against some of the best race car drivers in the world,” said Hurczyn. “As we have been working through the planning, it has become clear that everyone on the team will be expected to compete at a much higher level than we have ever done in the past. We have a remarkable team that has built an incredible business, with proven success on and off the track. We know 2021 will be a year for learning, but people who know FCP Euro should expect nothing less than a highly competitive and organized program that intends on running up front.”

“I’ve been hooked on sports car racing since I was a young kid attending the Vintage Historic Festival at Lime Rock Park with my family,” said Vincent. “It’s a big step for our FCP Euro team to jump into a series with so much potential, and to a class that is as closely contested as the GS class. I have found that often the defining factors in a race car’s performance is determined by all the little things, and I think that the Mercedes AMG-GT4 is one of the best GT4 cars in the world. On a personal level, I’ve come a long way with FCP Euro — in the early 2000s, I was buying parts from their eBay store and now, we are building an IMSA program.”