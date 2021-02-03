Lemons of Love’s fifth annual Mazda MX-5 Cup race car charity giveaway

For the fifth year in a row, Lemons of Love is giving away a fully-built Mazda MX-5 Cup race car for the cost of a $100 ticket, and all proceeds will benefit Lemons of Love.

Each entry ticket is $100 and only 2,500 tickets will be sold. The winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET at Flis Performance in Daytona, Fla. Specially designed chemo care packages are distributed to hospitals across the country with money raised through the giveaway.

“We’re thrilled to be able to hold our annual giveaway again this year to support our mission of creating supportive, impactful moments for patients dealing with cancer diagnoses,” said Jill Swanson-Peltier. “Ticket sales will directly impact people across the country who are managing life-threatening illness.”

Since its inception, the giveaway has helped Lemons of Love send over 4,000 Lemons of Love Chemo Care Packages.

The Mazda MX-5 Cup race car is a race car based on a brand new fourth-generation Club trim level MX-5 built by Flis Performance in Daytona Beach, Florida, and is valued at $85,000. The race car includes a custom Lemons of Love yellow roll cage and more than 250 race-car specific parts. It also includes component sealing and authentication tracking for parity in several of the race series in which the car competes.

Ticket purchasers will also be eligible for mini-giveaways from several racing entities each month leading up to the drawing.

For the February mini-giveaway Lemons of Love is partnering with TexTech Industries to offer ticket purchasers a chance to win a CarbonX Active Baselayer set of non-flammable long-sleeve top and long-john style bottoms. The grand-prize winner will also receive a baselayer from TexTech.

As a bonus, anyone purchasing two tickets in February will receive a FAST Cooling-branded cotton T-shirt while supplies last.

“We are so grateful that TexTech Industries is not only our partner for the February mini–giveaway, but will be giving the winner of the Mazda MX-5 Cup race car a CarbonX Active Baselayer set as well,” Swanson-Peltier said.