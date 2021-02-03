Gooding reveals additions to Phil Hill Automobilia sale

As Gooding prepares to begin the second of three Geared Online Phil Hill Automobilia Collection sales at 12 p.m. ET next Monday, Feb. 8, notable new additions have joined the docket. More than 300 lots from the famed driver’s life in racing will be available for the first time at public auction.

The sale’s online catalog will be available Monday, but a look at the newly-added items shows a Herbert Johnson Racing Helmet worn by Hill during his first overall victory in the 1958 Le Mans 24 Hours. The helmet is accompanied by Hill’s helmet bag, visors and goggles from his early Grand Prix career.

