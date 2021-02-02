VRG extends vintage production car eligibility dates, expanding entry

The Vintage Racer Group has extended the eligibility date for many vintage production cars to 1989, allowing a new group of cars and drivers to take part in VRG’s races. Examples of the newly eligible cars include VW Golfs, BMW E30s, Mazda RX7s, Honda CRX and Civics, Porsche 944s and 911s, Mazda Miatas (1.6L) and others.

“We met a number people through the VRG Virtual Racing League we started in May 2020 who fit into this expanded group, and saw some of them at our 2020 races at Watkins Glen and Summit Point,” said VRG president Mike Lawton.

