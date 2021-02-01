Penske, Andretti unveil new liveries at Sebring IndyCar test

Of the 14 drivers participating in a private test today at Sebring International Raceway, two have revealed striking new liveries under the Florida sun.

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin’s No. 3 Chevy sports new PPG colors—a change from the simple blue and white found in previous years—which highlight the core products offered by the Pittsburgh Paint Group. The New Zealander will carry the PPG livery at 10 of 17 NTT IndyCar Series events.

Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi broke cover with the other new livery on his No. 27 Honda. Dressed in AutoNation branding, Rossi’s car inverts the predominantly gunmetal grey base with pink flourishes from 2020 for wide expanses of pink and a smaller use of grey. AutoNation will be featured at eight events.

Rossi debuted a revised livery for the No. 27’s NAPA Auto Parts colors in testing last week, with new colors and stripes incorporated into the design that will be employed for the remaining nine events.