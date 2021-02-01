O'Ward quickest in Monday Sebring test

Sebring International Raceway’s short course was the site of another private test for NTT IndyCar Series teams on Monday, with more than half the full-time field represented. Team Penske’s four-car Chevy-powered squad, both Rahal Letterman Lanigan Hondas, the pair of Arrow McLaren SP Chevys, four Andretti Autosport Hondas, and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Chevy-powered twosome were on hand.

Five of the 14 drivers were coming off a busy weekend of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship racing at the Rolex 24 At Daytona where Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi won overall and was joined at Sebring by fellow Rolex 24 racers Simon Pagenaud, Rinus VeeKay, and Andretti teammates Colton Herta and LMP3 class winner Oliver Askew, who stepped in to sub for James Hinchcliffe on the day.

Among the fresh and fully charged contingent, AMSP’s Pato O’Ward set the fastest lap of the day, using a quick afternoon tour to move ahead of Rossi.

Andretti’s Herta and Rossi went 1-2 in the morning.

Increasing wind and decreasing temperatures marked the afternoon session where every driver, bar one, improved their time from the morning.

(All Times Unofficial)

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 AMSP Chevy (51.79s)

Alexander Rossi, No. 27 Andretti Honda (51.93s)

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Penske Chevy (52.06s)

Colton Herta, No. 26 Andretti Honda (52.06s)

Oliver Askew, No. 29 Andretti Honda (52.24s)

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 AMSP Chevy (52.26s)

Takuma Sato, No. 30 RLL Honda (52.30s)

Conor Daly, No. 20 ECR Chevy (52.31s)

Graham Rahal, No. 15 RLL Honda (52.36s)

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 ECR Chevy (52.36s)

Will Power, No. 12 Penske Chevy (52.36s)

Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Penske Chevy (52.38s)

Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 28 Honda (52.46s)

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Penske Chevy (52.47s)