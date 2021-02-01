Noteworthy cars, drivers, at HSR Daytona Heritage Exhibition

Historic Sportscar Racing drivers weren’t on track at Daytona International Speedway this weekend, but they still showcased their classic cars as part of the Rolex 24 At Daytona Heritage Exhibition held in conjunction with the 59th running of the iconic race.

Everything from a pristine 1977 Porsche 935 (above) to a Ford Pinto racer with quite a competition pedigree was on display in the UNOH Fanzone in the speedway’s infield. More than half of 16 display participants have longstanding and race-winning ties to HSR.

For additional details and photos, log on to VintageMotorsport.com.