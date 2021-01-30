Andretti family launches CheckIt4Andretti Charitable Foundation

The Andretti family has commemorated today’s first anniversary of the passing of John Andretti (pictured above) today by launching The CheckIt4Andretti Charitable Foundation to carry on John’s mission of increasing awareness of the importance of screenings in the prevention and early detection of colorectal cancer. Andretti died January 30, 2020 after a hard fought, public battle with the disease.

“From the moment he was diagnosed, John vowed to not only fight this disease, but to do everything he could to help prevent others from a diagnosis like his,” said Andretti’s wife Nancy.

”I was really proud of all the work John did and all the lives he saved, and am very proud now to be able to officially launch this new foundation with the purpose of saving so many more.”

Watch video about the foundation below, or click here.

Through a medical review and grant process, the new Foundation led by Nancy Andretti and Carolyn Andretti Molander, John’s sister, will seek to provide funding to high risk, low-income patients who are uninsured, underinsured, or too young for insurance to cover the cost of screening.

“Through John’s battle, we have seen first-hand that early detection can save lives,” said Andretti Molander. “There are too many out there who wait to get screened for reasons relating to finances and insurance rules and, in some cases, it has cost them their lives. We are really working to change that and make sure that everyone at risk has a life-saving opportunity.