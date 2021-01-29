The Week in Sports Cars, Rolex 24 Preview Edition

It’s The Week In Sports Cars show with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin using listener-driven Q&A topics submitted via social media to preview the Rolex 24 At Daytona, with topics including sandbagging, the ‘qualifying race’ held the weekend prior, the new GTD PRO class coming to the 2022 race, thoughts on how many LMP3 cars will make it to the finish, and predictions on who will win overall and in each class.