Full-season IndyCar partnership for Coyne and Rick Ware Racing

Dale Coyne Racing will welcome Rick Ware Racing to its latest co-entry partnership in the NTT IndyCar Series. RWR, a staple in stock car racing, steps into the empty co-entrant position filled by Team Goh in 2020 with former driver Alex Palou. DCR and RWR will campaign the No. 51 Honda on a full-time basis, and an additional car, the No. 52 Honda, as a part-time effort.

Driver confirmations are due next week, according to the team, with ex-Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean and Ware’s son Cody, the 2019 Asian Le Mans Series LMP2 Am class champion, expected to be among those confirmed in some capacity.

RWR joined forces for the first time with Coyne in August for the No. 51 Honda Indianapolis 500 program (pictured above).

“I met Dale last year through our Indy efforts with David Byrd and struck up a friendship with him and his team,” Ware said. “I have thought a long time about expanding into IndyCar from our efforts in NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and IMSA, so this collaboration, was an easy and logical step. We look forward to a competitive 2021 and beyond together.”

Dale Coyne with Vasser Sullivan made the first of its driver confirmations on Tuesday with the return of Ed Jones, who will pilot the No. 18 Honda.