Ty Dillon to run select Xfinity races for Gibbs

Ty Dillon will run some Xfinity Series races for Joe Gibbs Racing this season as one of the team’s “all-star car” drivers.

Dillon will kick off the organization’s season in the No. 54 Toyota Supra at Daytona on February 13. His schedule also currently includes Homestead-Miami (Feb. 27), Las Vegas (March 6), and Talladega (April 24). In 146 series starts, Dillon has one win (Indianapolis, 2014).

“I am so thankful and excited for the opportunity to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota,” said Dillon. “They have been on top of the sport for a long time and this is a great opportunity for me to go prove that I am a winner and show what I know I can do in a race car.”

The organization announced earlier this week that Ty Gibbs would also receive some starts in the car. Gibbs will make his debut on the Daytona road course while the rest of his schedule is being finalized.

Other drivers who will run the No. 54 will be Cup Series veterans Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Denny Hamlin.

Busch will drive the car at Atlanta (March 20), Circuit of The Americas (May 22), Texas (June 12), Nashville (June 19) and Road America (July 3). Busch is the all-time wins leader in the Xfinity Series.

Truex will run in Atlanta (June 10). A two-time series champion with 13 career wins, Atlanta will be Truex’s first start in the series since 2010.

Hamlin will be behind the wheel as he usually is on Labor Day weekend at Darlington Raceway (Sept. 4). He’s won five Xfinity Series races at Darlington in 13 starts.

“Ty Dillon is going to be a great addition to our Xfinity line-up,” said Steve de Souza, executive vice president of Xfinity Series and development for Joe Gibbs Racing. “Ty has a lot of experience across the board and that will definitely be an asset to our whole group as we get going this season.”