Miller Lite out, Keystone Light in for Keselowski

The Blue Deuce is back at Team Penske but with a different look.

Molson Coors Beverage Company announced Thursday it will begin using its Keystone Light brand for its sponsorship of Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 Ford Mustang NASCAR Cup Series entry. The brand replaces Miller Lite and the white paint scheme that has become synonymous with Keselowski’s machine over the last few years.

The Blue Deuce has returned! We are proud to partner with @KeystoneLightUS for @keselowski and the No. 2 car. 🍻

Keselowski won the 2012 championship driving a blue Miller Lite car. Of Keselowski’s 34 career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, 20 have come with Miller Lite branding on the side of his car.

Although the beer company has been a long-time sponsor at Team Penske, it has continued to reduce the number of races it appears as a primary sponsor. In 2019, Miller Lite was on the No. 2 car in nine races while the brand appeared on Keselowski’s car in one Cup Series race last season, which was the Coca-Cola 600 that Keselowski won.