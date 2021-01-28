Formula E announces second set of 2021 races

A month before the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season opens in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on February 26-27, Formula E and the FIA have revealed the set of races to follow the nighttime doubleheader in the desert.

First up will be a return to the Italian capital of Rome on April 10, while Round 4 brings a new race location to the calendar with the debut of the Valencia E-Prix at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, where pre-season testing has taken place for the past three seasons. This first competitive Spanish outing will be on April 24 and will use a new circuit configuration designed especially for Formula E.

The Monaco E-Prix will be Round 5 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on May 8, marking the fourth biennial race in the Principality.

For Round 6, Formula E will return to the backdrop of the Atlas Mountains in Marrakesh on May 22, racing at the international circuit Moulay El Hassan for a fifth successive season. The world championship then moves to the Americas for the Santiago E-Prix doubleheader on June 5- 6.

The current health and safety considerations forced organizers to cancel plans for the Paris E-Prix around Les Invalides for this season. Formula E’s races in Sanya, China and Seoul, South Korea, previously planned for March and May respectively, have been postponed, with a decision on these events to be confirmed this spring, when the remainder of the calendar will be announced.

“We are committed to delivering a global calendar that befits our first season as a world championship,” said Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle. “We are working closely with all our partners across teams, manufacturers, sponsors, broadcasters and host cities to adapt to external circumstances and ensure the health and safety of everyone involved. We will do so while maintaining what fans love most about Formula E: unpredictable racing, iconic locations and the blend of the real and virtual worlds, all underpinned by our race for better futures.”