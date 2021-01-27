Sainz thrilled by first Ferrari run at Fiorano

Carlos Sainz says he couldn’t have asked for a better first day driving a Ferrari after a full day testing a 2018 car at the Fiorano test track in Italy.

Ferrari is running a week-long testing schedule at its private venue, giving seven different drivers track time as well as working on procedures and preparations for the single pre-season test in Bahrain in six weeks’ time. After three Formula 2 drivers took to the track on Monday and Charles Leclerc yesterday, Sainz followed his new teammate on Wednesday and completed more than 100 laps in the SF71H.

“A day I will never forget!” Sainz said. “This morning, the alarm went off at dawn because we had some very early meetings before going out on track. One of the most special moments for me today was when I arrived at the circuit and I saw the Ferrari with my No. 55 on it! I was eager to jump in the car and that first installation lap was exciting.

“Then we got down to work and I am very pleased with how the day unfolded. We were able to get through an extensive program and I was able to familiarize myself with the whole setup: the engineers and mechanics, the steering wheel, the procedures which are obviously a bit different to those on the car I drove last season.

“It was very nice to have my father there at such an important moment in my career. And I’d like to thank Mattia (Binotto), Laurent (Mekies) and everyone at Ferrari for such a warm welcome and such a positive first day in the 2018 car. I am very happy and could not have wished for a better start.”

As well as having his father Carlos Sainz Sr. present, Sainz was watched by Leclerc for the opening part of the day before the Monegasque driver carried out a seat fitting for the 2021 car in Maranello. Sainz will drive again on Thursday morning before handing over to Mick Schumacher, with Callum Ilott rounding out the week’s running.