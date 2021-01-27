Abbate lands Lucas Oil backing for Trans Am West

Michele Abbate, driver and team owner of the Grr Racing team, will partner with Lucas Oil, who will become her title sponsor for her third Trans Am West Coast Championship season.

“I could not be more proud and excited to be representing Lucas Oil both on and off the track,” said Abbate. “We have been protecting all of our vehicles with Lucas Oil products for several years and their history of hard work, dedication, and passion aligns perfectly with the Grr Racing team. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait for the season opener at Sonoma in April!”

Abbate finished second overall in the Trans Am West Coast Championship Series with top 5 finishes in every race on the schedule, as well as becoming the first woman ito stand on the TA2 podium and the only female in the world to be campaigning in the TA2 series.

“Our results reflected our efforts and I am so proud of the progress we have made; The team learned a lot during my debut in the National Series at Road Atlanta last year with BC Race Cars and we are taking this off season to capitalize on that knowledge to come back even stronger in 2021,” added Abbate.

As the 2020 fan-awarded Most Popular Driver of the series, there is no doubt as to the value she brings to the Trans Am Series and Lucas Oil. “We are thrilled to be aligned with such a young talent like Michele. She will be a great addition to our list of Ambassadors for our Brand,” said Brandon Bernstein, director of partnership marketing at Lucas Oil.