IndyCar NBC Sports TrackPass coverage moving to Peacock

Subscribers to NBC Sports’ Gold IndyCar TrackPass streaming package have been alerted to a significant change for the upcoming season. The $49.99 annual service will be replaced by Peacock Premium, NBC’s new wide-ranging streaming platform.

“We want you to hear it from us first: The IndyCar Pass content moves to Peacock Premium this season. Catch practices and qualifying LIVE. You can also stream hundreds of movies and thousands of episodes all in one subscription,” the broadcaster wrote to existing subscribers.

“Due to this platform change, we will not auto-renew your NBC Sports Gold subscription. You will continue to have access to IndyCar replays on NBC Sports Gold through January 31, 2021.”

For some, Peacock is included at no extra charge in their cable offerings; for others, a new monthly subscription will be required at $4.99 per month, according to NBC Sports, that brings the same IndyCar content and all of the other offerings from Peacock.

“Peacock Premium will offer NTT IndyCar Series fans in-demand track action at tremendous value,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles. “Alongside NBC Sports, we’re providing comprehensive coverage of practice and qualifications throughout our season, while also connecting to a larger platform with a world-class roster of programming.”

An NBC Sports spokesperson tells RACER there are no plans to move any of the 17 IndyCar races on NBC and NBCSN to Peacock in 2021. NBCSN will be shuttered at the end of the year.

A separate spokesperson also confirmed that, like its IndyCar TrackPass, Peacock’s streaming service is only available in the United States.

Viewers can sign up for Peacock and get more information on platform availability at peacocktv.com.