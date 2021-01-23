The Week In Sports Cars, Jan 23
By Marshall Pruett |
January 23, 2021 6:00 AM
It’s The Week In Sports Cars show with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin using listener-driven Q&A topics submitted via social media.
Discussion topics:
• IMSA (starts at 7m46s)
• WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (1h04m56s)
• General (1h42m58s)
• Fun (2h10m43s)
Roar Before the 24, IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Michelin Pilot Challenge, Podcasts
