IndyCar shifts Barber opener back a week to air on NBC

The opening round of the NTT IndyCar Series at Barber Motorsports Park has been rescheduled from Sunday, April 11 to Sunday, April 18, series officials announced Friday. The move results in the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by AmFirst being aired on NBC network television. A record nine IndyCar events will air on NBC’s broadcast network this season.

This year’s race will mark the first time the 2.38-mile road course has hosted the season opener, following the delay of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to April 25. It leads an opening stretch of four races in 15 days with a doubleheader at Texas Motor Speedway following St. Petersburg on May 1-2. NBC will air the first two races of the new season and six of the first eight from April to June.

“The schedule changes we’ve had, while partially prompted by ongoing pandemic conditions, give us a powerful start to the 2021 season,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “With six of our first eight races on network television and all in a more compact timeline, it’s an enormous opportunity to drive even more momentum as we deliver our exciting brand of racing to our fans.”

The 2021 race at Barber will be the 11th IndyCar Series race at the facility, after last year’s scheduled event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Road to Indy events at Barber will shift to the new date along with IndyCar.